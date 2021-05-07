REBusinessOnline

Golub & Co., Petiole Asset Management Acquire 492-Unit Lakehaven Apartments in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Lakehaven Apartments in Carol Stream consists of 41 buildings and includes a dog park.

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Golub & Co. and Petiole Asset Management have acquired Lakehaven Apartments in Carol Stream, a western suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 1984, the 492-unit apartment community consists of 41 buildings. Units range in size from 700 to 1,100 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and dog park. Adam Short, Ania Najder and Kristin Nason of Golub & Co. and Chris Lord of Petiole led the acquisition. Marty O’Connell, Danny Kaufman, Wick Kirby and Kevin Girard of JLL represented the seller, Lakehaven Apartments LLC.

