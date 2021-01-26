REBusinessOnline

Goman + York Brokers Sale of 57,000 SF Former William Seely School in East Hartford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

William-Seely-School-East-Hartford

The former William Seely School in East Hartford spans 57,000 square feet on 14 acres.

EAST HARTFORD, CONN. — Connecticut-based Goman + York has brokered the sale of a 57,000-square-foot property formerly known as William Seely School that is located near the junction of I-95 and State Routes 12 and 184 in East Hartford. The new owner, Connecticut-based DonMar Development, plans to redevelop the 14-acre property into a 280-unit apartment community. Goman + York represented the seller, the Town of Groton, in the transaction. A construction timeline for the redevelopment was not disclosed.

