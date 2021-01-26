Goman + York Brokers Sale of 57,000 SF Former William Seely School in East Hartford

The former William Seely School in East Hartford spans 57,000 square feet on 14 acres.

EAST HARTFORD, CONN. — Connecticut-based Goman + York has brokered the sale of a 57,000-square-foot property formerly known as William Seely School that is located near the junction of I-95 and State Routes 12 and 184 in East Hartford. The new owner, Connecticut-based DonMar Development, plans to redevelop the 14-acre property into a 280-unit apartment community. Goman + York represented the seller, the Town of Groton, in the transaction. A construction timeline for the redevelopment was not disclosed.