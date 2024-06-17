ST. LOUIS — Locally based Good Developments Group is redeveloping a former industrial manufacturing site in St. Louis into Crunden Martin, a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use project. The property will serve as the initial phase of the 100-acre, $1.2 billion Gateway South Advanced Building Collaboration District, which is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter. Tom Ray of CBRE will market the space for lease. Phase I redevelopment plans include revitalizing the site’s seven conjoined buildings into a mixed-use workspace featuring prototyping spaces, offices, food-and-beverage retail, production facilities and other amenities designed for construction-focused tenants. Gateway South will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of light manufacturing facilities across a mixed-use neighborhood south of the Gateway Arch. Crunden Martin is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2026.
Good Developments Group to Redevelop Industrial Site in St. Louis into 500,000 SF Mixed-Use Asset
