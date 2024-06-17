Good Developments Group to Redevelop Industrial Site in St. Louis into 500,000 SF Mixed-Use Asset

ST. LOUIS — Locally based Good Developments Group is redeveloping a former industrial manufacturing site in St. Louis into Crunden Martin, a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use project. The property will serve as the initial phase of the 100-acre, $1.2 billion Gateway South Advanced Building Collaboration District, which is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter. Tom Ray of CBRE will market the space for lease. Phase I redevelopment plans include revitalizing the site’s seven conjoined buildings into a mixed-use workspace featuring prototyping spaces, offices, food-and-beverage retail, production facilities and other amenities designed for construction-focused tenants. Gateway South will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of light manufacturing facilities across a mixed-use neighborhood south of the Gateway Arch. Crunden Martin is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2026.