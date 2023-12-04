Monday, December 4, 2023
Good Eating Co. to Open 5,000 SF Restaurant at Chicago Office Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Good Eating Co. has leased 5,000 square feet at 77 W. Wacker Drive, a 51-story office tower totaling 960,000 square feet in Chicago’s Central Loop. The restaurant is slated to open in the first quarter of 2024 and will occupy space on the first floor. Good Eating Co. focuses on organic, locally sourced dishes. Transwestern Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed landlord. Transwestern leases and manages the property. Amenities at the building include a 12,000-square-foot wellness center with a basketball court, conferencing center and outdoor plaza.

