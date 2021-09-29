REBusinessOnline

Good Sportsman Marketing Signs 494,238 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

DALLAS — Good Sportsman Marketing, a designer and distributor of branded hunting accessories, has signed a 494,238-square-foot industrial lease at Passport Logistics Center in Dallas. The development spans 1.2 million square feet across three buildings and is located on the city’s north side. Blake Kendrick and Charles Brewer with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Sarah Ozanne, also with Stream, represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews