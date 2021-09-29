Good Sportsman Marketing Signs 494,238 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Good Sportsman Marketing, a designer and distributor of branded hunting accessories, has signed a 494,238-square-foot industrial lease at Passport Logistics Center in Dallas. The development spans 1.2 million square feet across three buildings and is located on the city’s north side. Blake Kendrick and Charles Brewer with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Sarah Ozanne, also with Stream, represented the tenant.