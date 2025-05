HOUSTON — Goode Company Restaurants has signed a 9,304-square-foot office headquarters lease in West Houston. The operator of local barbeque and Mexican takeout and delivery concepts is taking space at 3555 Timmons Lane, a 230,440-square-foot building located within the Greenway Plaza development. Katy Gragg, John Heard and Eric Anderson of Transwestern represented the landlord, Dallas-based Novel Office, in the lease negotiations. Pollan Hausman Real Estate represented the tenant.