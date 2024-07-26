Friday, July 26, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Goodegg Investments Acquires 250-Unit Crowne Club Apartments in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Goodegg Investments has acquired Crowne Club Apartments, a 250-unit multifamily community located in Winston-Salem. Built in 1995, the property is situated near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The buyer purchased the property through its Goodegg Wealth Fund II and Goodegg Growth Fund III.

“Our investors love strong value-add assets like this one,” says Julie Lam, CEO of Goodegg. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

According to Apartments.com, Crowne Club features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 850 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground and a clubhouse.

