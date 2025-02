PHOENIX — Goodegg Investments has purchased North Edge Apartments, a 71-unit, Class B apartment complex in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released. North Edge Apartments has undergone significant value-add renovations over the last two years, with most of its units, as well as common areas, renovated and upgraded. The asset is the 38th multifamily acquisition that Goodegg Investments has undertaken since the company’s inception in 2018.