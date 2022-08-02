REBusinessOnline

Goodegg Investments, Break of Day Capital Acquire 248-Unit Mission Antigua Apartments in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — San Francisco-based Goodegg Investments and Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Break of Day Capital have jointly acquired Mission Antigua, a 248-unit apartment community located in the Midvale Park area of Tucson, for an undisclosed price.

Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson of Goodegg Investments and Gary Lipsky at Break of Day Capital led the acquisition teams. This is the eighth asset in Arizona for Break of Day Capital and the first for Goodegg Investments.

Completed in 1989, Mission Antigua comprises 248 one-, two- and three- bedroom units and includes amenities such as a swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and clubhouse. Individual unit amenities include fireplaces, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and balconies and patios. Select units include vaulted ceilings and in-unit washers and dryers.

Approximately 70 percent of the units have been renovated, and Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital plan to renovate the remaining units.

