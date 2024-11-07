Goodman Completes 100,000 SF Industrial Project in Carlstadt, New Jersey

CARLSTADT, N.J. — California-based developer Goodman North America has completed a 100,000-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Carlstadt that is known as Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II. The site at 333 Washington Ave. is located within six miles of the Ports of New York and New Jersey, and the building features a clear height of 40 feet, 130-foot truck court depths and 13 dock doors. Goodman is also pursuing LEED Silver certification status for the facility. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.