Goodman Group Completes 1.2 MSF Logistics Facility in El Monte, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in El Monte, Calif., Goodman Logistics Center El Monte – Los Angeles East features a total of 1.2 million square feet of occupancy-ready space.

EL MONTE, CALIF. — Goodman Group has completed Goodman Logistics Center El Monte – Los Angeles East, a 1.2 million-square-foot logistics facility in El Monte. Located at 4300 Shirley Ave., the new facility offers 227,850 square feet to 935,657 square feet of space that is designed to support modern warehouses for the e-commerce industry and beyond.

The logistics facility’s design offers flexibility to accommodate warehousing requirements for a variety of tenant needs. The property is located less than one mile from Interstate 10, four miles from Interstate 605, 13 miles from downtown Los Angeles and 24 miles from the Ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

