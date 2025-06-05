Thursday, June 5, 2025
Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach, Building One offers 504,810 square feet of logistics and warehouse space.
Goodman North America Completes 504,810 SF Industrial Facility in Long Beach, California

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Goodman North America has completed Building One at Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach, a 24-acre logistics project in Long Beach. Building One is located at 2401 E. Wardlow Road. The 504,810-square-foot Building One features 40-foot internal height clearance to maximize vertical storage capacity, 240-foot truck court depth, 61 dock doors, two grade-level doors, a secured yard and a 4,000 amp main switchboard. The building also offers flexible potential office space design and a 10,000-square-foot mezzanine with an optional 11 acres of adjacent land available for ancillary uses. Relatively Space is an anchor tenant at the facility.

