Goodman North America Completes 504,810 SF Industrial Facility in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Goodman North America has completed Building One at Goodman Commerce Center Long Beach, a 24-acre logistics project in Long Beach. Building One is located at 2401 E. Wardlow Road. The 504,810-square-foot Building One features 40-foot internal height clearance to maximize vertical storage capacity, 240-foot truck court depth, 61 dock doors, two grade-level doors, a secured yard and a 4,000 amp main switchboard. The building also offers flexible potential office space design and a 10,000-square-foot mezzanine with an optional 11 acres of adjacent land available for ancillary uses. Relatively Space is an anchor tenant at the facility.