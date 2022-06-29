REBusinessOnline

Goodman Real Estate Sells Coventry Court Apartment Property in Tacoma, Washington for $21.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Coventry-Court-IV-Apts-Tacoma-WA

Coventry Court IV Apartments in Tacoma, Wash., features 100 garden-style apartments.

TACOMA, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has completed the disposition of Coventry Court IV Apartments, a multifamily community located at 908 76th Street Court East in Tacoma. Jordan Fisher with Next Wave Investors acquired the asset for $21.1 million, or $211,000 per unit. The transaction included the buyer assuming the loan on the property.

Built in 1990, Coventry Court IV Apartments features 100 garden-style apartments. Brandon Lewis, Dylan Simon and Jerrid Anderson of The Simon and Anderson Team of Kidder Mathews’ Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction. Kidder Mathews was the only broker involved in the deal.

A separate 20-unit property, Coventry Court Annex, recently sold for $3.4 million to the same purchaser. Kidder Mathews also brokered the transaction.

