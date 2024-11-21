Goodman Real Estate Sells Three Multifamily Properties in Tacoma, Washington for $102.6M

TACOMA, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has completed the disposition of three multifamily assets in Tacoma to American Capital Group for $102.6 million. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Totaling 557 units, the properties are situated within Tacoma’s Parkland neighborhood, which is accessible from Interstate 5 and Washington State Routes 512 and 7.

The properties include: