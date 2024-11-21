Thursday, November 21, 2024
Monterra-Apts-Tacoma-WA
Located in Tacoma, Wash., Monterra features 280 apartments, an outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area and a clubhouse with an indoor pool and spa.
Goodman Real Estate Sells Three Multifamily Properties in Tacoma, Washington for $102.6M

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has completed the disposition of three multifamily assets in Tacoma to American Capital Group for $102.6 million. Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Totaling 557 units, the properties are situated within Tacoma’s Parkland neighborhood, which is accessible from Interstate 5 and Washington State Routes 512 and 7.

The properties include:

  • Miramonte, a 120-unit one-, two- and three-bedroom property built in 1991. Units offer fireplaces, large kitchens and walk-in closets. Community amenities include an outdoor fireside lounge, swimming pool and fitness center.
  • Monterra, a 280-unit one-, two- and three-bedroom community built in 1990. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and full-size washers/dryers. Onsite amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area and a clubhouse with an indoor pool and spa.
  • Heatherstone Apartments, a 157-unit, 11-building residential property that was built in 1993 and 2009. Community amenities include a clubhouse with a lounge and leasing office, a heated outdoor swimming pool and a dog park. Apartments offers washers/dryers and private balconies or patios with storage.

