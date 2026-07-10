Goodman Real Estate Sells Two Apartment Communities Near Seattle for $172M

SEATTLE AND REDMOND, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has sold two multifamily properties near Seattle for a combined total of $172 million. Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the Seattle-based seller in both transactions. Each property was developed in 2024 and sold to undisclosed buyers.

CRU at Willows 124 in Redmond traded for $94 million. The 195-unit, six-story building sits on 1.6 acres within a master-planned community adjacent to Willows Run Golf Club and includes 22,998 square feet of fully leased commercial space across three suites. The property features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans along with a rooftop terrace, three clubhouses, fitness center, two work-from-home lounges and a basketball court.

Baldwyn Apartments is a 235-unit property located at 10712 5th Ave. NE in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood, adjacent to the site of Simon Property Group’s Northgate Station redevelopment. Northgate Station is a 55-acre mixed-use project that includes the Kraken Community Iceplex and additional retail spaces that will be opening through 2028.