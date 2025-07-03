Goodman Real Estate Sells Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Tacoma, Washington for $43M

TACOMA, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has completed the sale of Sienna and Sienna Park, two multifamily properties in Tacoma, to Interstate Equities Corp. for $43 million, or $173,387 per unit. Located adjacent to one another, the properties offer a total of 248 units.

Built in 1986, Sienna offers 80 two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across eight residential buildings. Constructed in 1988, Sienna Park offers 168 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 17 buildings. The communities share an onsite leasing office and resident clubhouse, an outdoor pool, fitness center and standalone cabana.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.