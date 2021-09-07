REBusinessOnline

Goodman Signs 494,000 SF Industrial Lease at Sam Houston Distribution Center

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Sam-Houston-Distribution-Center

Sam Houston Distribution Center was completed in 2020.

HOUSTON — Goodman Manufacturing Co., a supplier of HVAC systems, has signed a 494,000-square-foot industrial lease to occupy more than half the space at Sam Houston Distribution Center, an 833,720-square-foot speculative development on the city’s northwest side. Seth Koschak of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brian Gammill, Darryl Noon, Jude Filippone and Carter Thurmond of Transwestern represented the landlord, a partnership between Transwestern Development Co. and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

