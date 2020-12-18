Goodman Starts Construction of 1.1 MSF Logistics Center Fontana III in Inland Empire

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Goodman Logistics Center Fontana III in Fontana, Calif., will total 1.1 million square feet of logistics space.

FONTANA, CALIF. — Goodman has started construction of Goodman Logistics Center Fontana III, a logistics facility located in Fontana. Slated to open in summer 2021, the property will provide infrastructure to meet the demand for logistics space with access to large consumer markets.

Totaling 1.1 million square feet, Goodman designed the campus to accommodate tenant requirements from 212,420 square feet to 453,020 square feet. The site provides access to 18 million consumers within a same-day drive time, with a combined consumer purchasing power of $215 billion annually, according to the developer.

Goodman recently completed and leased two additional logistics centers located adjacent to the Fontana III property. Amazon and eFulfill, an e-commerce furniture supplier, are the tenants of those assets.