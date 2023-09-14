GoodVets to Open 2,656 SF Location at Optima Lakeview Apartments in Chicago

CHICAGO — GoodVets, a Chicago-based full-service veterinary care provider, has leased ground-floor retail space at Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit luxury apartment community in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The tenant is scheduled to open the 2,656-square-foot location in December. GoodVets offers a comprehensive range of veterinary services, including preventive care, surgery, dentistry and wellness programs. The Lakeview location represents the sixth Chicago-area office for GoodVets and its second within an Optima Inc. apartment building. Designed by David Hovey Sr. and completed in 2022, Optima Lakeview occupies the site of a shuttered Treasure Island Foods grocery store.