Goodwill Renews 30,800 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Brooklyn

The building is located at 25 Elm Place.

NEW YORK CITY — Goodwill Industries has renewed its 30,800-square-foot office lease for its corporate headquarters in Brooklyn. The the nonprofit organization leases the entire third floor of an office building located at 25 Elm Place that previously served as a J.W. Mays department store building. Goodwill has leased the office space for five years and has renewed its lease for an additional 20 years. Goodwill provides training, placement, on-the-job coaching, and retention services from this office, which is located directly across the street from the flagship Goodwill store. Stephen Powers, Arthur Skelskie and Lindsay Ornstein of Transwestern represented Goodwill in the lease negotiations. George Silva and Michael Caruso internally represented the building owner, J.W. Mays Inc. along with Robert Hebron and Rob Hebron of Ingram & Hebron Realty.

