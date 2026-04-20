Goodwill Signs 54,189 SF Warehouse Lease at Former Tervis Headquarters in Venice, Florida

VENICE, FLA. — Goodwill Industries-Manasota, an affiliate of nonprofit retailer Goodwill, has signed a 54,189-square-foot flex lease at the former Tervis headquarters located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd. in Venice. The 120,000-square-foot campus will serve at Goodwill’s newest Sustainability & Logistics Center and is expected to create more than 40 new jobs.

Michelle Senner and Lori Hellstrom of Colliers represented the landlord, Buligo Capital, which purchased the campus in 2023. Jack Siragusa and Sara Williams of CBRE represented the tenant, Goodwill Industries-Manasota.

The lease includes 16,000 square feet of office space, with the remaining space for industrial and warehouse use. The site will include a Goodwill Bargain Barn, which is a clearance center where unsold items from regular Goodwill stores are sold in bulk by the pound.