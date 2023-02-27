Goodwill Store in Glen Carbon, Illinois Reopens Following Renovations

The store at 210 Junction Drive has been reconfigured to include more backend space for donations.

GLEN CARBON, ILL. — The Goodwill store in Glen Carbon, about 14 miles northeast of St. Louis, has reopened following months of renovations. The store at 210 Junction Drive has been reconfigured from 12,500 square feet of retail space and 3,000 square feet of backend space to 10,000 square feet of retail space and 4,850 square feet of backend space. The expanded backend space will help with the increase in donations the store has received. Additional renovations to the exterior will be made this spring. An entirely new donation reception area will be built with the addition of two new docks and enhanced accessibility, as the drop-off area will no longer require the use of stairs.