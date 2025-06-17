Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Shops-Hancock-Lofts-West-Hollywood-CA
Tender Greens, Thirty-2 Dentist and Crossroads Trading are tenants at The Shops at Hancock Lofts in West Hollywood, Calif.
Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in West Hollywood

by Amy Works

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Goodyear Investments, a private investor, has purchased The Shops at Hancock Lofts, a retail condominium property in West Hollywood, from an institutional owner for $13 million. Located at 8759, 8761 and 8763 Santa Monica Blvd., The Shops at Hancock Lofts features 10,513 square feet of fully leased retail space and a parking garage. Current tenants include Tender Greens, Thirty-2 Dentistry and Crossroads Trading. Patrick Wade and Alex Kozakov of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

