Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Goodyear Investments, a private investor, has purchased The Shops at Hancock Lofts, a retail condominium property in West Hollywood, from an institutional owner for $13 million. Located at 8759, 8761 and 8763 Santa Monica Blvd., The Shops at Hancock Lofts features 10,513 square feet of fully leased retail space and a parking garage. Current tenants include Tender Greens, Thirty-2 Dentistry and Crossroads Trading. Patrick Wade and Alex Kozakov of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.