Google Fiber Signs Long-Term Office Lease at Camp at North End in Charlotte

Google Fiber is working with Alliance Architecture and Swinerton on its build-to-suit space at the Gama Goat Building (pictured), which the firm will occupy in early 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gigabit-speed internet provider Google Fiber has signed a 10-year lease at Camp at North End, a 76-acre adaptive reuse development in north Charlotte. The company will occupy 5,884 square feet at the historic Gama Goat Building, located at 1801 N. Graham St. John Christenbury of CBRE represented Google Fiber, which will relocate from its current Charlotte headquarters space at the Phillip Carey building in Uptown’s First Ward Park neighborhood. Jessica Brown and David Dorsch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords, ATCO Properties & Management and Shorenstein Properties LLC. Other office tenants at Camp at North End include Kingsmen Software, Centene Corp., Ally Financial, AON and CloudGenera. Google Fiber is working with Alliance Architecture and Swinerton on the build-to-suit space at the Gama Goat Building, which the firm will occupy beginning in early 2023.