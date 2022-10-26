REBusinessOnline

Google Fiber Signs Long-Term Office Lease at Camp at North End in Charlotte

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Google Fiber is working with Alliance Architecture and Swinerton on its build-to-suit space at the Gama Goat Building (pictured), which the firm will occupy in early 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gigabit-speed internet provider Google Fiber has signed a 10-year lease at Camp at North End, a 76-acre adaptive reuse development in north Charlotte. The company will occupy 5,884 square feet at the historic Gama Goat Building, located at 1801 N. Graham St. John Christenbury of CBRE represented Google Fiber, which will relocate from its current Charlotte headquarters space at the Phillip Carey building in Uptown’s First Ward Park neighborhood. Jessica Brown and David Dorsch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlords, ATCO Properties & Management and Shorenstein Properties LLC. Other office tenants at Camp at North End include Kingsmen Software, Centene Corp., Ally Financial, AON and CloudGenera. Google Fiber is working with Alliance Architecture and Swinerton on the build-to-suit space at the Gama Goat Building, which the firm will occupy beginning in early 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  