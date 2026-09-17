Google Shares Renderings for Reimagined Thompson Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Google has shared new design renderings for the Thompson Center’s atrium in Chicago. The company announced plans to buy the James R. Thompson Center building in 2022. Google has also teamed up with After School Matters to commission a student-designed art piece for the retail concourse. Artist Sanford Biggers has been selected to create a sculpture for the plaza that will honor the Loop’s history of public art.

Conceptualized with Architecture Plus Information (A+I), Google is expanding the central opening beneath the 17-story atrium, constructing a cascading staircase integrated with terraced seating and retail offerings. The activated atrium and plaza will feature food, retail and space for seasonal events. The project is slated for completion in 2028.

Google opened its Chicago office in 2000 and has grown its employee base in the city to more than 2,000 employees. Google also announced that it will provide $1 million in funding to A Better Chicago to support student attendance.