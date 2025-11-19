Google to Invest $40B in Texas Data Centers Through 2027

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — Google will invest approximately $40 billion in Texas data centers through 2027 as the Silicon Valley-based tech giant looks to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure capabilities. Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement on Nov. 14 via a LinkedIn post, stating that the investment would also include the development of three new data center campuses in Armstrong and Haskell counties.

Google said that one of its new campuses in Haskell County, which is located roughly midway between Fort Worth and Lubbock, will be built alongside a new solar and battery storage plant. Google also said in the post that it plans to “train existing electrical workers and more than 1,700 apprentices in Texas by 2030, more than doubling the projected pipeline of new electricians in the state.” As part of the investment, Google has also committed to an initiative to “strengthen energy resilience and abundance, as well as [to] support community energy efficiency initiatives through a new $30 million Energy Impact Fund.”

According to Data Center Dynamics, Google is also planning an expansion of its existing data center facilities in Ellis County, which is located south of Dallas and encompasses the city of Midlothian. Google first developed a $600 million data center campus in Midlothian in 2019. Data Center Dynamics reports that since then, Google has undertaken multiple expansions of the campus, including a 2024 filing to develop a fourth building.