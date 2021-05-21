REBusinessOnline

Google to Open First Physical Retail Store in Manhattan This Summer

NEW YORK CITY — Google will open its first physical retail store in Manhattan this summer, the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant said in a blog post yesterday. The store will be located on Google’s campus in the Chelsea neighborhood. At the Google store, customers can browse and buy Google products like Pixel phones, Nest products and Fitbit devices. Tech experts will also be available to troubleshoot issues with devices.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews