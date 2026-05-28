Google Unveils $15B Infrastructure Investment in New Florence, Missouri

NEW FLORENCE, MO. — Google has unveiled plans to invest $15 billion in building infrastructure in New Florence, about 75 miles west of St. Louis. The data center project will create thousands of construction jobs over the build period and hundreds of direct operational roles once the facility is up and running. Google is collaborating with the Construction Laborers and Contractors Joint Training Fund of Eastern Missouri to support the Laborers and Contractors Training Center. The project will enable the center to train more than 2,300 construction laborers, including 1,500 apprentices, over the next two years.

In accordance with Missouri’s consumer protections in Senate Bill 4, which Gov. Kehoe signed into law in 2025, Google will continue to pay for 100 percent of the power the data center uses and any new infrastructure costs that are directly driven by its operations. To date, Google has contracted to bring more than one gigawatt of new generation capacity to Missouri, and through its partnership with Ameren, the company is supporting the development of more than 500 megawatts of additional capacity.

To further address energy affordability, Google has also announced a $20 million Energy Impact Fund to support programs that drive down monthly energy bills for Missouri households — focused on Montgomery, Clay, Platte and other counties surrounding Google’s planned data centers in Kansas City and New Florence.