Astor-on-Third-II-Queens
Astor on Third II in Queens totals 137 units and includes a 69-space parking garage and nearly 18,000 square feet of retail space.
Goose Property Management Receives $68M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York-based developer Goose Property Management has received a $68 million loan for the refinancing of Astor on Third II, a 137-unit apartment building located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Astor on Third II is a newly built property that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 17,900 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a rooftop deck, children’s playroom, fitness center, screening room, package room and resident’s lounge with a pool table, board games and kitchenette. Henry Bodek of Galaxy Capital originated the loan through Affinius Capital. Goose Management will use a portion of the proceeds to fund additional leasing costs to stabilize the property.

