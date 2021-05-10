Goosehead Insurance Expands Office Lease to 17,887 SF in Rosemont, Illinois

The office building at 6300 N. River Road rises seven stories.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Goosehead Insurance has tripled its office footprint in Rosemont, expanding its space to 17,887 square feet at 6300 N. River Road. The 130,000-square-foot, seven-story office building features a fitness center, onsite café, lounge, conference center, Zen garden and golf simulator. Jonathon Connor and Jason Simon of Colliers International Chicago represented ownership, a joint venture between Farpoint Development and Greco/DeRosa Investment Group. Andrew Kaplan and Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented Goosehead, which is a Dallas-based personal lines insurance agency.