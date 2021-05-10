REBusinessOnline

Goosehead Insurance Expands Office Lease to 17,887 SF in Rosemont, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The office building at 6300 N. River Road rises seven stories.

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Goosehead Insurance has tripled its office footprint in Rosemont, expanding its space to 17,887 square feet at 6300 N. River Road. The 130,000-square-foot, seven-story office building features a fitness center, onsite café, lounge, conference center, Zen garden and golf simulator. Jonathon Connor and Jason Simon of Colliers International Chicago represented ownership, a joint venture between Farpoint Development and Greco/DeRosa Investment Group. Andrew Kaplan and Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented Goosehead, which is a Dallas-based personal lines insurance agency.

