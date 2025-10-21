Tuesday, October 21, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialKansasMidwest

Gordon Brothers Acquires Former Heartland Coca-Cola Production Facility in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Gordon Brothers has acquired the former Heartland Coca-Cola production facility in Lenexa. Heartland Coca-Cola has expanded its operations to a larger facility, and the production assets and property in Lenexa were no longer required. Gordon Brothers plans to decommission and sell the existing bottling equipment with the firm’s auction partner, New Mill Capital, followed by capital improvements to enhance the property’s marketability for future sale or lease. The machinery and equipment auction begins closing Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The property includes a 186,073-square-foot building situated on nearly 9 acres with a clear height of 18 feet, 22 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and 11,000 amps via three electrical services. Gordon Brothers has retained Kessinger Hunter to provide construction management, property management and brokerage services to re-tenant or sell the building. The building will hit the market in the coming months. The Kessinger Hunter team includes Kurt Jensen, Stewart Jensen and Dan Jensen.

