Gordon Development Divests of Fully Leased Industrial Property in Colorado for $10M

Ninja Nation and a manufacturing tenant occupy the 63,550-square-foot industrial property at 8644 S. Peoria St. in Englewood, Colo.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Englewood-based Gordon Development has sold an industrial asset located at 8644 S. Peoria St. in Englewood. Chicago-based Columbia Industrial Acquisition Co. purchased the property for $10 million.

Built in 2017, the multi-tenant building features 63,550 square feet of Class A industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by a manufacturing tenant and Ninja Nation, a provider of obstacle course arenas and mobile course experiences.

Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jim Bolt of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.