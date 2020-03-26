Gordon Development Divests of Fully Leased Industrial Property in Colorado for $10M
ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Englewood-based Gordon Development has sold an industrial asset located at 8644 S. Peoria St. in Englewood. Chicago-based Columbia Industrial Acquisition Co. purchased the property for $10 million.
Built in 2017, the multi-tenant building features 63,550 square feet of Class A industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by a manufacturing tenant and Ninja Nation, a provider of obstacle course arenas and mobile course experiences.
Tyler Carner, Jeremy Ballenger and Jim Bolt of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.