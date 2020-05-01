REBusinessOnline

Gordon Partners Completes 100,000 SF Retail Remodeling Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Green Oaks Plaza in Dallas totals 100,000 square feet.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Houston-based Gordon Partners has completed the remodeling of Green Oaks Plaza, a 100,000-square-foot shopping center located at the junction of Interstate 20 and Little Road in Arlington.  Movie Tavern and Sprouts Farmers Market anchor the property. Capital improvements included heightening the facades, replacing tenant signage, upgrading landscaping and adding two additional pylon signs. Gordon Partners acquired the asset in 2018 at 82 percent occupancy and has executed leases that will bring occupancy above 95 percent. The company also plans to develop a 2,300-square-foot outparcel building with a drive-thru that is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business