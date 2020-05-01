Gordon Partners Completes 100,000 SF Retail Remodeling Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Green Oaks Plaza in Dallas totals 100,000 square feet.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Houston-based Gordon Partners has completed the remodeling of Green Oaks Plaza, a 100,000-square-foot shopping center located at the junction of Interstate 20 and Little Road in Arlington. Movie Tavern and Sprouts Farmers Market anchor the property. Capital improvements included heightening the facades, replacing tenant signage, upgrading landscaping and adding two additional pylon signs. Gordon Partners acquired the asset in 2018 at 82 percent occupancy and has executed leases that will bring occupancy above 95 percent. The company also plans to develop a 2,300-square-foot outparcel building with a drive-thru that is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.