Gordon Partners Completes 35,000 SF Mixed-Use Expansion Project at Lake Conroe

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

The latest expansion of Waterpoint Center at Lake Conroe represented Phase II of the development and consisted of 35,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

CONROE, TEXAS — Houston-based Gordon Partners has completed the 35,000-square-foot expansion of Waterpoint Center, an office, retail and restaurant development located north of Houston on Lake Conroe. Retail and restaurant users that will soon be opening at the 140,000-square-foot waterfront property include Akashi Asian Bistro, Crust Pizza Co., Boardwalk Boutique, The Paleta Bar, Hunger Crush Café and Bar Lago Craft Cocktails. Gordon Partners will soon break ground on an additional 10,000 square feet of office and medical space that is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.