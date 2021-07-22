REBusinessOnline

Gordon Partners Completes 35,000 SF Mixed-Use Expansion Project at Lake Conroe

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Waterpoint-Center-Lake-Conroe

The latest expansion of Waterpoint Center at Lake Conroe represented Phase II of the development and consisted of 35,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

CONROE, TEXAS — Houston-based Gordon Partners has completed the 35,000-square-foot expansion of Waterpoint Center, an office, retail and restaurant development located north of Houston on Lake Conroe. Retail and restaurant users that will soon be opening at the 140,000-square-foot waterfront property include Akashi Asian Bistro, Crust Pizza Co., Boardwalk Boutique, The Paleta Bar, Hunger Crush Café and Bar Lago Craft Cocktails. Gordon Partners will soon break ground on an additional 10,000 square feet of office and medical space that is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail Conference 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews