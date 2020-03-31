REBusinessOnline

Gordon Partners Nears Completion of 40,000 SF Office, Retail Expansion Project at Lake Conroe

Posted on by in Development, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

Gordon Partners expects to complete its expansion project at Waterpoint Center on Lake Conroe in August.

CONROE, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Gordon Partners is nearing completion of its expansion of Waterpoint Center, a lifestyle center that fronts Lake Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The project will add roughly 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, as well as 60 new boat slips. Restaurants that have signed new leases at the property include Akashi Asian Bistro and Kenz Mediterranean. Several office users, Gary Greene Realtors and Optimus Med Spa have also signed leases. Construction is scheduled to be complete in August.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business