Gordon Partners Nears Completion of 40,000 SF Office, Retail Expansion Project at Lake Conroe

Gordon Partners expects to complete its expansion project at Waterpoint Center on Lake Conroe in August.

CONROE, TEXAS — Houston-based developer Gordon Partners is nearing completion of its expansion of Waterpoint Center, a lifestyle center that fronts Lake Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The project will add roughly 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space, as well as 60 new boat slips. Restaurants that have signed new leases at the property include Akashi Asian Bistro and Kenz Mediterranean. Several office users, Gary Greene Realtors and Optimus Med Spa have also signed leases. Construction is scheduled to be complete in August.