One North Wacker rises 51 stories and totals 1.4 million square feet.
Gordon Rees Scully Masukhani Signs 29,839 SF Office Lease at One North Wacker in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Law firm Gordon Rees Scully Masukhani (GRSM) has signed a 29,839-square-foot office lease at One North Wacker in Chicago. The company currently occupies 24,182 square feet at One North Franklin and plans to relocate in August 2024. Completed in 2002, One North Wacker is a 51-story, 1.4 million-square-foot office tower in the city’s West Loop. In December, ownership will launch a refresh of the building’s amenity floor. Tenants will enjoy an expanded lounge with private work/phone rooms, new meeting and event spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a new craft coffee bar. Completion is slated for summer 2024. Dougal Jeppe of Colliers represented the tenant, while Maggy Brophy of Irvine Co. represented the owner on an internal basis.

