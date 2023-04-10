Goree Architects Signs 21,392 SF Office Lease Expansion at Sage Plaza in Houston

HOUSTON — Goree Architects has signed a 21,392-square-foot office lease expansion at Sage Plaza, a 25-story building in Houston’s Galleria district. Sage Plaza spans 530,977 square feet and offers a fitness center, auditorium, coffee bar and an outdoor lounge area. Jessica Ochoa of CBRE represented the landlord, institutional investment firm BlackRock, in the lease negotiations. Anthony Squillante and Collin Roach of Avison Young represented the tenant, which is doubling its space and will now occupy the entire 16th and 17th floors.