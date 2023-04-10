Monday, April 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Goree Architects Signs 21,392 SF Office Lease Expansion at Sage Plaza in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Goree Architects has signed a 21,392-square-foot office lease expansion at Sage Plaza, a 25-story building in Houston’s Galleria district. Sage Plaza spans 530,977 square feet and offers a fitness center, auditorium, coffee bar and an outdoor lounge area. Jessica Ochoa of CBRE represented the landlord, institutional investment firm BlackRock, in the lease negotiations. Anthony Squillante and Collin Roach of Avison Young represented the tenant, which is doubling its space and will now occupy the entire 16th and 17th floors.

You may also like

NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate...

Northmarq Provides Agency Financing for 506-Unit Oasis Apartments...

Colliers Negotiates 393,625 SF Industrial Lease in West...

Lovett Industrial, Cresset Partners Break Ground on 274,416...

Brixton Capital Acquires 144-Unit Atlee Apartments in San...

Western Specialty Contractors Restores Parking Garage at 103,000...

Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of Assemblage of Properties...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 7,667 SF Retail Lease...