Gorjian Acquisitions Sells 500,000 SF Midwest Retail Portfolio for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Missouri, Ohio, Retail, Wisconsin

Pictured is Saint Clairsville Plaza, a 24,000-square-foot shopping center anchored by Dollar General in Saint Clairsville, Ohio.

OHIO, WISCONSIN, INDIANA AND MISSOURI — Gorjian Acquisitions has sold eight retail and mixed-use properties totaling more than 500,000 square feet for $25 million. The portfolio includes the following Midwest properties: Saint Clairsville Plaza in Saint Clairsville, Ohio; Bradley Square in Milwaukee; Cabool Center in Cabool, Mo.; a single-tenant Dunkin’ property in Gary, Ind.; and Lafayette Center in Indianapolis. The portfolio also includes a mixed-use building in Brooklyn, N.Y.; a single-tenant Family Dollar property in Danville, Va.; and Oglethorpe Plaza in Albany, Ga. Gorjian Acquisitions, based in Great Neck, N.Y., is led by Joel J. Gorjian. The privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm holds an ownership interest in 75 properties nationwide. Buyer information was not disclosed.

