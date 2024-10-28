Monday, October 28, 2024
Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Green Bay, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Gorman & Co., in partnership with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS), has completed Bay City Lofts in Green Bay. The 48-unit affordable and supportive housing community is located at 2510 University Ave. Of the 48 units, 40 are reserved for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. The remaining eight units are market rate. Amenities include a community room, fitness center and onsite offices for LSS, which will provide supportive services for residents.

