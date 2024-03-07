Gorman & Co. Delivers 60-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Gorman & Co. has delivered Residences at Westview, a 60-unit mixed-income apartment community located at 1991 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in late February. Situated near the West Lake MARTA Station, Residences at Westview features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 90 percent of the units affordable for households earning 50 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities include a playground, community garden and outdoor gathering spaces, as well as after-school services provided by Catholic Charities.

Capital sources for Residences at Westview include Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Invest Atlanta, RBC, US Bank and Catholic Charities. Gorman & Co. has 350 units in its development pipeline in the metro Atlanta area over the next two years.