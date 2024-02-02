Friday, February 2, 2024
Old Stone Bridge Industrial Portfolio was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Gorney Realty Acquires 45,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Goodlettsville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — OSB Holdings LLC, an entity controlled by Nashville-based Gorney Realty Co., has acquired the Old Stone Bridge Industrial Portfolio at 300 Old Stone Bridge Road in Goodlettsville. Situated about 14 miles south of Nashville via I-65, the property comprises two shallow-bay service centers totaling 45,000 square feet. The buildings were 96 percent leased to 14 tenants at the time of sale. Steve Preston, Jack Armstrong and Will Goodman of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Gorney was self-represented. The sales price was not disclosed.

