Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff in Knoxville was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.
Gorney Realty Acquires 90,000 SF Office Building in Knoxville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Gorney Realty Co. LLC, a family-owned office and industrial investor based in Nashville, has purchased Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff, a 90,000-square-foot office building located at 480 N. Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The five-story property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to approximately 30 tenants, some of which have been occupants for nearly 20 years. Gorney Realty plans to upgrade Cedar Ridge at Cedar Bluff’s common areas, including the building’s lobby and restrooms.

