Gortikov Capital Arranges $141.4M Recapitalization for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has arranged a $141.4 million recapitalization of the Samo Apartments portfolio, 11 affordable apartment communities in Santa Monica.
The recapitalization included a $127.6 million senior loan and a $13.8 million preferred equity investment. The borrower was WS Communities LLC.
Gortikov secured the two-year, floating-rate, senior bridge loan through a U.S.-based debt fund. Gortikov Capital directly provided the preferred equity.
Bryan Gortikov, president of Gortikov Capital, led the capital markets team representing the borrower. A portion of the financing will be set aside in a reserve to develop new accessory dwelling units throughout the properties.
Originally developed between 1997 and 2009, the 399-unit Samo Apartments Portfolio is the largest portfolio of deed restricted affordable multifamily units in Santa Monica, according to Gortikov Capital. The units feature hardwood-style floors and expansive glass windows.