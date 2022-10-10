Gortikov Capital Arranges $141.4M Recapitalization for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Santa Monica

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Located in Santa Monica, Calif., Samo Apartments includes 11 affordable multifamily communities totaling 399 residences.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has arranged a $141.4 million recapitalization of the Samo Apartments portfolio, 11 affordable apartment communities in Santa Monica.

The recapitalization included a $127.6 million senior loan and a $13.8 million preferred equity investment. The borrower was WS Communities LLC.

Gortikov secured the two-year, floating-rate, senior bridge loan through a U.S.-based debt fund. Gortikov Capital directly provided the preferred equity.

Bryan Gortikov, president of Gortikov Capital, led the capital markets team representing the borrower. A portion of the financing will be set aside in a reserve to develop new accessory dwelling units throughout the properties.

Originally developed between 1997 and 2009, the 399-unit Samo Apartments Portfolio is the largest portfolio of deed restricted affordable multifamily units in Santa Monica, according to Gortikov Capital. The units feature hardwood-style floors and expansive glass windows.