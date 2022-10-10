REBusinessOnline

Gortikov Capital Arranges $141.4M Recapitalization for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Santa Monica

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Samo-Apts-Portfolio-Santa-Monica-CA

Located in Santa Monica, Calif., Samo Apartments includes 11 affordable multifamily communities totaling 399 residences.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has arranged a $141.4 million recapitalization of the Samo Apartments portfolio, 11 affordable apartment communities in Santa Monica.

The recapitalization included a $127.6 million senior loan and a $13.8 million preferred equity investment. The borrower was WS Communities LLC.

Gortikov secured the two-year, floating-rate, senior bridge loan through a U.S.-based debt fund. Gortikov Capital directly provided the preferred equity.

Bryan Gortikov, president of Gortikov Capital, led the capital markets team representing the borrower. A portion of the financing will be set aside in a reserve to develop new accessory dwelling units throughout the properties.

Originally developed between 1997 and 2009, the 399-unit Samo Apartments Portfolio is the largest portfolio of deed restricted affordable multifamily units in Santa Monica, according to Gortikov Capital. The units feature hardwood-style floors and expansive glass windows.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  