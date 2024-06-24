Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Luxe-Villas-Brentwood-CA
Luxe Villas in Brentwood, Calif., features 60 apartments.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

Gortikov Capital Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Lux Villas in Brentwood, California

by Amy Works

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has arranged $49.5 million in refinancing for Lux Villas, a Class A multifamily building in the East Bay city of Brentwood. Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital led the capital markets team representing the undisclosed borrower.

Developed in 2005 and fully renovated in 2023, Luxe Villas features 60 apartments, a fitness center, clubhouse, sunlit central courtyard and a rooftop lounge with expansive city views. Units offer expansive glass windows, high ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances and in-unit washers/dryers.

You may also like

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 95-Unit Copper Springs Senior...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6,039 SF...

PACE Loan Group Provides $17.7M C-PACE Loan for...

Project Development Pace Signifies a Bullish Future for Industrial in...

Meridian Capital Group Arranges $67.5M Construction Loan for...

Matthews Brokers $4.9M Sale of Vaughan Village Apartments...

Woodfield Development Breaks Ground on $101M Northwest Village...

Colony Hills Capital Acquires Southern New Jersey Apartment...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $67.5M Loan for Refinancing...