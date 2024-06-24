Gortikov Capital Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Lux Villas in Brentwood, California

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has arranged $49.5 million in refinancing for Lux Villas, a Class A multifamily building in the East Bay city of Brentwood. Bryan Gortikov of Gortikov Capital led the capital markets team representing the undisclosed borrower.

Developed in 2005 and fully renovated in 2023, Luxe Villas features 60 apartments, a fitness center, clubhouse, sunlit central courtyard and a rooftop lounge with expansive city views. Units offer expansive glass windows, high ceilings, top-of-the-line appliances and in-unit washers/dryers.