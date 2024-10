SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Gortikov Capital has acquired Samo Collection, a portfolio of income- and rent-restricted affordable housing units in Santa Monica, for $120 million. Spanning 11 buildings, the portfolio offers a total of 399 units.

Built between 1997 and 2009, Samo Collection features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and central heating and air conditioning.

The name of the seller was not released.