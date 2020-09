Gosula Realty Acquires 100,999 SF Shopping Center in Delaware, Ohio

Glennwood Commons is home to OfficeMax, Dollar Tree and Pet Supplies Plus.

DELAWARE, OHIO — Gosula Realty Ltd. has acquired Glennwood Commons in Delaware, about 30 miles north of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. Tenants include OfficeMax, Dollar Tree and Pet Supplies Plus. CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest team represented both Gosula and the seller, Principal Real Estate Investors.