Gotham, Brandywine Near Completion of 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between New York City-based developer The Gotham Organization and locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust is nearing completion of Avira, a 326-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia. Residences will be constructed atop the 570,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 3025 JFK Blvd. within Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards development. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be housed within the top 18 floors of the building, which is known as The West Tower. The building currently houses 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, 9,000 square feet of retail space, 200,000 square feet of office and life sciences space, 120 structured parking spaces and a 7,500-square-foot park. The first residences are expected to be available for occupancy this summer.