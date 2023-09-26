Gotham, Brandywine Welcome First Residents to 326-Unit Avira Apartments in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between New York City-based developer The Gotham Organization and locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust have begun welcoming the first residents to Avira, a 326-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia. Residences were constructed atop the 570,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 3025 JFK Blvd. within Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards development. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are housed within the building’s top 18 floors. The property also features 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, 9,000 square feet of retail space, 200,000 square feet of office and life sciences space, 120 structured parking spaces and a 7,500-square-foot park. Rents start at $2,025 per month for a studio apartment.