Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Avira-Philadelphia
Residential amenities at Avira, a 326-unit apartment community within Schuylkill Yards in Philadelphia, include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, fitness center, dog spa, club lounge with a bar, game room, coworking lounge, conference room, kitchenette and meeting rooms.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Gotham, Brandywine Welcome First Residents to 326-Unit Avira Apartments in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between New York City-based developer The Gotham Organization and locally based REIT Brandywine Realty Trust have begun welcoming the first residents to Avira, a 326-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia. Residences were constructed atop the 570,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 3025 JFK Blvd. within Brandywine’s Schuylkill Yards development. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are housed within the building’s top 18 floors. The property also features 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space, 9,000 square feet of retail space, 200,000 square feet of office and life sciences space, 120 structured parking spaces and a 7,500-square-foot park. Rents start at $2,025 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

S2 Capital Acquires 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Mesquite,...

JLL Brokers $14.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Martens Development Buys 44 Acres in Mesa, Arizona...

Confluent, MorningStar Plan 233-Unit Seniors Housing Project in...

iBorrow Provides $5.1M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Property...

Rosewood Realty Arranges $3M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Colliers Negotiates 101,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

McShane Completes 131-Unit Assisted Living Community in West...

Basis Industrial Receives $8.3M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...