Gotham, Monadnock Break Ground on Phase I of 2,000-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Gotham Organization and Monadnock Development have broken ground on Phase I of Innovative Urban Village, a 2,000-unit affordable housing project in Brooklyn. Designed by Practice for Architecture and Urbanism, the project is a conversion of the 10.5-acre campus of the Christian Cultural Center in the borough’s East New York area. Phase IA will feature 386 units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, as well as 17,000 square feet of commercial space that will include a grocer. Phase IB will comprise 453 units across two buildings that will have 12,000 square feet of community facility space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Completion of Phases IA and IB are slated for 2026 and late 2027, respectively.