Gotion to Build $2B Electric Vehicle Battery Gigafactory in Manteno, Illinois

MANTENO, ILL. — Gotion has unveiled plans to build a $2 billion electric vehicle (EV) lithium battery manufacturing plant in Manteno, a southern suburb of Chicago located in Kankakee County. According to a press release from the state of Illinois, the company’s decision was bolstered by a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) Illinois incentive package and the new Invest in Illinois fund. The plant is expected to begin production in 2024. The facility will focus on lithium-ion battery cell, battery pack production and energy storage system integration.

Gotion’s total incentive package from the state, which includes REV, Invest in Illinois and other incentives, is valued at $536 million. Through REV, Gotion is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling $213 million over 30 years. The REV agreement specifies a minimum company investment of $1.9 billion and the creation of 2,600 full-time jobs that are paid at least 120 percent of the average wage of similar job classifications in Kankakee County. Local authorities also approved Gotion for property tax abatement for 30 years.

As part of the state’s commitment to build out comprehensive EV hubs and support Illinois’ workforce, the state will also fund a new manufacturing training academy nearby, as well as award an additional grant to workforce providers to expand training and prepare regional employees for the new jobs.